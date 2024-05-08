Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.05.2024
Vor Neubewertung: Kupfer-Geheimtipp veröffentlich in dieser Sekunde sensationelle Bohrergebnisse
Frito-Lay North America: Fleet Profile: PepsiCo Drives Toward Net-Zero Emissions by 2040

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / Frito-Lay North America

By Seth Skydel

Originally published by Fleet Equipment

To say that the potential for reducing fleet carbon emissions within PepsiCo's Frito-Lay and Pepsi Beverage operations is considerable would be an understatement. In North America alone, the company owns more than 80,000 Class 1-8 assets, including on- and off-highway vehicles, trailers and material handling equipment.

"There are a number of ways we're working to decarbonize our fleet operations," said Adam Buttgenbach, director of fleet engineering and sustainability at PepsiCo. "Among them are optimizing delivery networks for maximum payload and reduced empty mileage. We have also been implementing scaled deployments of electric and other alternative fuel-powered vehicles."

Continue reading here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Frito-Lay North America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Frito-Lay North America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/frito-lay-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Frito-Lay North America



View the original press release on accesswire.com

