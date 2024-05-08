ORYZON GENOMICS

Oryzon's Q124 results emphasised the company's focus on advancing and expanding its CNS and oncology pipelines, driven by its core assets, vafidemstat and iadademstat. Operating performance was in line, with the lower opex (37% y-o-y decline to €3.2m) driven by reduced R&D spending following completion of the Phase IIb PORTICO trial. Notwithstanding the mixed PORTICO results in borderline personality disorder (BPD), we expect clinical activity to pick up in the coming months, with the initiation of the iadademstat combination studies in first-line AML (Phase Ib) and SCLC (Phase Ib/II) in Q224, and the planned end of Phase II (EoP2) meeting with the FDA in BPD. We also expect interim readouts from the Phase Ib FRIDA study in advanced AML (to be presented at the European Hematology Association conference in June this year). We keep our assumptions broadly unchanged and incorporate the latest net debt figure (€3.7m at end-Q124) in our estimates. Our valuation adjusts to €12.1/share.

