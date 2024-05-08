Regulatory News:

Atlante, the company of NHOA Group (Paris:NHOA) dedicated to electric vehicles fast and ultra-fast charging network, announces today the closing of the acquisition in Portugal of the remaining 40% stake of Atlante Infra Portugal (formerly KLC Kilometer Low Cost S.A.) for an equity consideration of €4.6 million. This final step follows Atlante's acquisition of an initial 60% stake in December 2022, finalized in February 2023.

The completion of this acquisition confirms the positioning of Atlante as leading player in Portugal and takes the Company one step closer to becoming the largest fast and ultra-fast charging network in Southern Europe.

The closing of the transaction took place following full compliance with customary approvals and regulatory consents.

NHOA Group

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage, e-mobility and EV fast and ultra-fast charging network, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA Group forms part of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices.

For further information, go towww.nhoagroup.com

Follow us on LinkedIn

Follow us on Instagram

Atlante

Atlante is a company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage and e-mobility, which develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Atlante is developing the largest fast and ultra-fast charging network in Southern Europe, 100% enabled by renewables, and enhanced by energy storage and on-site photovoltaic. It aims to install in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal 5,000 fast and ultra-fast points of charge by 2025, and over 35,000 by 2030.

Operating since October 2021, Atlante has today more than 2,000 charging points online in its four countries with thousands more under construction and development. Leveraging on the technological heritage of the NHOA Group, including via collaboration with its sister company Free2move eSolutions, Atlante is a preferential network of the Stellantis automotive group and its customers. Atlante stations are fully interoperable and can be accessed by virtually any e-mobility app or charging card, and by any make and model of electric vehicles.

For further information, go to www.atlante.energy

Follow us on LinkedIn

Follow us on Instagram

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240508711072/en/

Contacts:

Press Office: Claudia Caracausi and Davide Bruzzese, Image Building, +39 02 89011300, nhoa@imagebuilding.it

Financial Communication and Institutional Relations: Chiara Cerri, +39 337 1484534, media.relations@nhoagroup.com