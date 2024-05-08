NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, of $7.7 million or $1.04 per share. This compares to net income of $7.6 million or $1.03 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and compares to net income of $1.9 million or $0.26 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, included pre-tax charges of $4.6 million, or $0.47 per share, related to the Company's exit of its consumer direct lending business.

Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2024, was $15.3 million or $2.07 per share. This compares to net income of $6.6 million or $0.89 per share for the six months ended March 31, 2023.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended







3/31/24 12/31/23 3/31/23

3/31/24 3/31/23 EARNINGS DATA:















Net interest income $ 19,356 18,877 21,508

38,233 43,585

Provision for credit losses

14 (1,468) --

(1,454) --

Non-interest income

2,931 1,125 1,156

4,056 2,300

Non-interest expense

12,535 12,016 15,233

24,551 29,105

Income tax expense

2,045 1,817 1,828

3,862 4,128

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

-- -- (3,702)

-- (6,059)

Net income

$ 7,693 7,637 1,901

15,330 6,593



















FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:















Total assets

$ 2,862,808 2,752,294 2,761,904

2,862,808 2,761,904

Total loans held for investments and mortgage-backed securities, net

2,166,975 2,163,559 2,144,966

2,166,975 2,144,966

Customer and brokered deposit accounts

1,776,611 1,699,188 1,729,421

1,776,611 1,729,421

Stockholders' equity



402,393 398,966 382,170

402,393 382,170



















FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share

$ 54.43 53.93 51.59

54.43 51.59

Earnings per share



1.04 1.03 0.26

2.07 0.89

Cash dividends paid per share



0.25 0.25 0.25

0.50 1.10





















Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)

1.10 % 1.10 % 0.29 %

1.08 % 0.49 %

Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)

7.68 % 7.78 % 2.00 %

7.78 % 3.47 %



















Weighted average shares outstanding

7,395,810 7,392,679 7,412,861

7,394,236 7,412,823

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.