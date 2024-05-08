Science and Entrepreneurship

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / DOW

In this episode, entrepreneurs David Roubach and Felix Bobbink share their sustainability innovations within the plastics industry and how they are revolutionizing plastics at both consumer and industrial levels. Dow Global Business Development Director Christophe Marché highlights the need for large businesses to pivot and become disruptive, and University of California, Berkeley professor Dr. Ting Xu shares how at the core of all this disruptive innovation is science and research.

From compostable fashion developed in the Middle East to simplifying waste into feedstock in Switzerland to reduce fossil fuels in plastics, entrepreneurs David Roubach and Felix Bobbink share their journey of being disrupters in an industry grappling with waste management. But as Dow Global Business Director Christophe Marché explains, scaling disruptive solutions will require incumbent industry leaders to take risks, invest in disrupters and pivot their business models. University of California, Berkeley professor Dr. Ting Xu shares how it will also require the industry to look into the research and science behind scalable solutions.

Host: Maithreyi Seetharaman

Show Producer: Lisa Desai

Sound Production: PhiLipp Schweidler, Department of Noise

Communications Advisor: Jonny West-Symes, Teneo

Artwork: Dow Creative Element

