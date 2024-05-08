

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A registered nurse in Webster, Sandra Miceli, is being fined $55,000 by the New York State Department of Health for allegedly falsifying 546 vaccination records for 116 students across the state.



Miceli operated a natural wellness center called Surviving Naturally and fabricated vaccine records for students in the region, rendering these records null and void. This means that the affected students must ensure their vaccinations are current or in progress before returning to school.



Investigators have found that Miceli falsified vaccination records soon after the June 2019 elimination of non-medical exemptions for mandatory school immunizations.



The health department has stated that Miceli has a long history of promoting misinformation about vaccines and opposing immunization requirements. Despite being a licensed nurse, Miceli spread dangerous falsehoods about vaccines on social media and instilled fear about vaccines while claiming to protect public health by administering immunizations required for enrollment in schools and daycares.



The health department also revealed that Miceli has already paid $30,000 of the fine and may have the remaining amount suspended if she complies with all Public Health Law regulations and never administers reportable immunizations again.



The Health Department has reached out to parents and guardians of affected children, instructing them to ensure that their children receive the necessary vaccinations before returning to school, and has recommended contacting the Monroe County Department of Health's immunization clinic at (585)-753-5150.



