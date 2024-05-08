

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Guilford County Animal Services has recently reported a drastic surge in cases of parvovirus, a highly contagious and potentially fatal disease that poses a serious threat to dogs in High Point.



According to the Director of Guilford County Animal Services, Jorge Ortega, there have been 11 cases of Parvo reported in dogs in the past two weeks alone.



Infected dogs are being isolated at the shelter to mitigate the spread of the virus. These cases are mostly concentrated within a one-mile radius, specifically from Furlough Avenue to Vine Street. This sudden increase in cases is significant as typically only a few cases are seen throughout the entire summer season.



Parvovirus is a highly infectious disease that can be contracted through contact with infected dogs, contaminated feces, or surfaces. Unvaccinated dogs of any age can be affected, but puppies are particularly vulnerable to the virus.



Symptoms of the disease include lethargy, fever, loss of appetite, vomiting, severe diarrhea, abdominal pain, and bloating. If your dog displays any of these symptoms, it is crucial to seek immediate veterinary assistance, as the disease can prove fatal within 48 to 72 hours of onset.



Dr. Melinda Whitaker, the Medical Director of Guilford County Animal Services, has emphasized the importance of taking preventive measures against Parvo. She highlighted that the virus can be contracted through contact with infected dogs, contaminated feces, or surfaces. While humans cannot contract Parvo, they can inadvertently spread it to other dogs through contaminated items.



Dr. Whitaker stressed that vaccination is the most effective way to prevent Parvo. She added, 'Parvo is a GI virus that can cause vomiting and bloody diarrhea. Typically, the animals will also feel very weak, have no energy, and don't want to move. They get dehydrated really fast, and those are the primary symptoms.'



