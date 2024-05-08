

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Celanese Corp. (CE) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $124 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $93 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Celanese Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.08 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.4% to $2.61 billion from $2.85 billion last year.



Celanese Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $124 Mln. vs. $93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.10 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.61 Bln vs. $2.85 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken