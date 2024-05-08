

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for DHI Group Inc. (DHX):



Earnings: -$1.51 million in Q1 vs. $0.46 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.03 in Q1 vs. $0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, DHI Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $36.03 million in Q1 vs. $38.62 million in the same period last year.



