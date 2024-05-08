

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF):



Earnings: $248 million in Q1 vs. -$59 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.91 in Q1 vs. -$0.22 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $206 million or $0.76 per share for the period.



Revenue: $3.30 billion in Q1 vs. $2.47 billion in the same period last year.



