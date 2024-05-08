

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) revealed Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$54.36 million, or -$0.84 per share. This compares with -$59.04 million, or -$0.92 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Beyond Meat, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$46.86 million or -$0.72 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.0% to $75.60 million from $92.24 million last year.



Beyond Meat, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$54.36 Mln. vs. -$59.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.84 vs. -$0.92 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $75.60 Mln vs. $92.24 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $85 - $90 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $315 - $345 Mln



