

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $432 million, or $2.85 per share. This compares with $358 million, or $2.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $432 Mln. vs. $358 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.85 vs. $2.48 last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.70 - $6.80



