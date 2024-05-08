

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for MannKind Corp. (MNKD):



Earnings: $10.63 million in Q1 vs. -$9.80 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.04 in Q1 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MannKind Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$15.10 million or $0.05 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $66.26 million in Q1 vs. $40.63 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken