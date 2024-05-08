

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - P10, Inc. (PX) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $5.02 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $0.61 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.5% to $66.12 million from $57.25 million last year.



P10, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $5.02 Mln. vs. $0.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.04 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $66.12 Mln vs. $57.25 Mln last year.



