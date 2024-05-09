

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) reported that its third quarter unaudited cash net profit after tax was about A$2.4 billion, down 5% on the prior comparative quarter.



It reported statutory net profit after tax of about A$2.4 billion in the third-quarter.



Operating income was down 1%, driven by one less day in the quarter.



Operating expenses were up 2%,with higher amortization and staff costs partly offset by productivity initiatives.



