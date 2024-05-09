

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports rebounded more than expected in April on lower base of comparison, the customs office reported Thursday.



Exports advanced 1.5 percent on a yearly basis in April, faster than the 1.0 percent expected growth. The growth reversed March's 7.5 percent decrease.



Imports posted an annual increase of 8.4 percent, which was also bigger than economists' forecast of 5.4 percent.



As a result, the trade balance showed a surplus of $72.4 billion in April. However, the surplus remained below the expected level of $81.4 billion.



