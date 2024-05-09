

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index declined in Mach after rising to an 18-month high in February, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped less-than-expected to 111.4 in March from 112.1 in the previous month. The score was forecast to fall to 111.0.



Meanwhile, the coincident index improved to 113.9 in March from 111.5 a month ago. The coincident index measures the current economic situation.



The lagging index decreased to 106.2 in March from 106.8 in the prior month.



