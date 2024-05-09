

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group plc (III.L) reported profit of 3.8 billion pounds for the year to 31 March 2024 compared to 4.6 billion pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 396.7 pence compared to 473.8 pence. Gross investment return declined to 3.9 billion pounds from 4.7 billion pounds, last year.



Action generated a gross investment return of 3.7 billion pounds. It delivered annual revenue growth of 28%, like-for-like sales growth of 16.7% and EBITDA growth of 34% in 2023.



The Board recommended a second fiscal 2024 dividend of 34.5 pence, subject to shareholder approval, which will take the total dividend to 61.0 pence.



