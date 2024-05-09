

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L), a British arms, security and aerospace company, said that trading so far this year has been in line with expectations. Operational performance continues to be strong and its backlog and programme incumbencies underscore its confidence in its long-term value-creating model.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company still expects an increase of 10 percent to 12 percent in sales, 11 percent to 13 percent in underlying EBIT, and 6 percent to 8 percent in underlying earnings per share.



In 2024, in the UK, the company's ambition is to hire a record 2,700 new apprentices, graduates and undergraduates.



The company noted that the 2023 final dividend of 18.5 pence per share will be paid on 3 June 2024.



BAE Systems said it will announce its interim results for the half year ending 30 June 2024 on 1 August 2024.



