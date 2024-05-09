

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nikon Corp. (NINOF.PK), a Japanese manufacturer of optical instruments, Thursday reported profit before tax of 42.669 billion yen for the full year, lower than 57.058 billion yen last year, primarily due to higher expenses.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were 268.056 billion in the latest year, compared with 231.228 billion in the previous year.



Net profit declined to 32.570 billion yen or 93.53 yen per share from 44.944 billion yen or 124.77 yen per share a year ago.



Revenue for the year, however, increased to 717.245 billion yen from 628.105 billion yen last year.



Looking ahead, the company expects revenue to increase 5.6 percent to 350 billion yen for the first half, while Profit before tax to decline 8.3 percent to 14 billion yen.



For the full year, revenue is expected to grow 3.9 percent to 745 billion yen, and profit before tax is expected to decrease 6.3 percent to 40 billion yen.



The year-end dividend is 25 yen per share, to be paid on June 25.



