

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbones Group PLC (RAT.L) reported that its total funds under management and administration increased by 2.1% in the first quarter to 107.6 billion pounds.



In its trading update for the first-quarter ended 31 March 2024, the company reported that operating income was up 13.6% from the first quarter of 2023 on a like-for-like basis, and 89.8% higher incorporating Investec Wealth & Investment.



Quarterly underlying net operating income totalled 223.6 million pounds compared to 117.8 million pounds in the previous year.



The company continues to expect underlying operating margin for full year 2024 to be mid-20% and to incur non-underlying costs in line with those stated at the year-end.



The final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2023 of 24 pence per share will be paid on 14 May 2024, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 9 May 2024.



The company noted that it will announce the interim results for the six months to 30 June 2024 on 31 July 2024.



