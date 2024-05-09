

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) announced an investment agreement with Kasai Kogyo Co., Ltd, under which Nissan will acquire newly issued Class A preferred shares of Kasai Kogyo, totaling 6 billion yen. Nissan noted that its acquisition of the shares is subject to approval at Kasai Kogyo's ordinary general shareholders meeting, completion of regulatory approvals, and other necessary processes.



Kasai Kogyo Co., Ltd. is specialized in the manufacture and sales of automotive interior and exterior parts and all the related business.



