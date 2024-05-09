

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales expanded further and at a faster-than-expected pace in March, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales, except motor vehicles and motorcycles, rose a calendar-adjusted 6.1 percent year-on-year in March, much faster than the 2.5 percent increase in the previous month. That was also well above the expected increase of 2.7 percent.



Sales of non-food products grew 7.7 percent annually in March, and those of food, beverages, and tobacco increased by 4.0 percent.



Data showed that retail sales of automotive fuel in specialised stores increased by 6.7 percent, and sales and repairs of motor vehicles and motorcycles climbed by 4.8 percent.



Data also showed that retail sales via mail order or the internet advanced 14.9 percent.



Compared to the previous month, retail sales moved up by 1.3 percent.



