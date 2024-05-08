OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), a leading provider of supply chain orchestration solutions, reported results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. All figures are prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards unless otherwise indicated.

" During the first quarter, Kinaxis continued to add exciting new brands to our customer base while delivering solid financial results. We were once again named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions, with recognition for our strong product vision and the highest positioning on Ability to Execute," said John Sicard, president and chief executive officer at Kinaxis. " The supply chain markets continue to evolve rapidly and we are reshaping the organization to ensure we capitalize on the best opportunities ahead. With our ongoing product leadership, we are in a better position than ever to transform the world's supply chains through AI-powered end-to-end orchestration."

Q1 2024 Highlights

$ USD thousands, except as otherwise indicated Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change Total Revenue 119,370 101,130 18% SaaS 73,371 63,145 16% Subscription term licenses 6,741 7,028 (4)% Professional services 34,443 26,568 30% Maintenance and support 4,815 4,389 10% Gross profit 72,930 61,001 20% Margin 61% 60% Profit 6,187 1,189 420% Per diluted share $0.21 $0.04 Adjusted EBITDA1 22,680 17,142 32% Margin 19% 17% Cash from operating activities 32,011 38,905 (18)% (1) "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS measure and is not a recognized, defined or standardized measure under IFRS. This measure as well as any other non-IFRS financial measures reported by Kinaxis are defined in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release.

In the first quarter of 2024, Kinaxis initiated a restructuring of its organization to focus on its next wave of growth, eliminating approximately 6% of its workforce across functions and geographical regions. Some restructuring charges have been incurred in the first quarter of 2024, and the company expects that the majority of related charges will be incurred in the second quarter, by the end of which the initiative will be substantially complete. Kinaxis intends to reinvest a portion of savings into key product innovations and go-to-market priorities throughout the remainder of the year and into 2025.

Key Performance Indicators

The company's Annual Recurring Revenue2 (ARR), which includes subscription amounts related to both SaaS and on-premise contracts, rose 15% to $327 million at the end of the quarter.

$USD millions Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change Annual recurring revenue2 $ 327 $ 285 15 % (2) Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is the total annualized value of recurring subscription amounts (ultimately recognized as SaaS, Subscription term licenses and Maintenance and support revenue) of all subscription contracts at a point in time. Annualized subscription amounts are determined solely by reference to the underlying contracts, normalizing for the varying revenue recognition treatments under IFRS 15 for cloud-based versus on-premise subscription amounts. It excludes one-time fees, such as for non-recurring professional services, and assumes that customers will renew the contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, unless such renewal is known to be unlikely. We believe that this measure provides a more current indication of our performance in the growth of our subscription business than other metrics.

The nature of the company's long-term contracts provides visibility into future, contracted revenue. The following table presents revenue expected to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations that are unsatisfied (or partially unsatisfied) at March 31, 2024.

$USD millions Remainder of 2024 2025 2026 and later Total SaaS 215.7 215.6 258.4 689.7 Maintenance and support 14.8 14.7 12.3 41.8 Subscription term licenses 2.0 0.1 - 2.1 Total 232.5 230.4 270.7 733.6

Financial Guidance

Kinaxis is increasing its fiscal 2024 Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance, while maintaining all other elements of guidance, as follows:

FY 2024 Guidance Total revenue $483-495 million SaaS 17-19% growth Subscription term license $9-11 million Adjusted EBITDA1 margin 18-20%

" I'm pleased to be able to increase our Adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2024, which reflects both the cost savings from our restructuring initiative and some anticipated reinvestment in the year. We have taken a major step forward in our progress towards achieving our target of consistently achieving 25% Adjusted EBITDA in the mid-term, and have enhanced our focus on the best growth opportunities ahead," said Blaine Fitzgerald, chief financial officer at Kinaxis. " Financial results in the first quarter were solid, while our ARR continued to reflect caution in the economic environment, particularly among the largest deals where we typically generate most of our growth. Also, for the first time in over a year, ARR growth was notably impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations."

Guidance in this press release is provided to enhance visibility into Kinaxis' expectations for financial targets for the periods indicated. Please refer to the section regarding forward-looking statements that forms an integral part of this release. This press release along with the financial statements and MD&A for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 are available on Kinaxis' website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Changes to the Board

Our long-standing Chair of the board of directors, John (Ian) Giffen, will be leaving the board of directors after Kinaxis' upcoming annual meeting, having served as a director of Kinaxis since 2010. Ian became lead independent director of the board at the time of Kinaxis' IPO in 2014, and Chair in 2018. Our new Chair will be Robert (Bob) Courteau. Ian has guided the board in developing our successful strategy and building shareholder value, including growing our market capitalization by over Cdn$4 billion since Kinaxis' IPO. Ian's achievements in business and governance are renowned in Canada, and most recently he has been recognized as a recipient of the 2024 ICD Fellowship Award. Only 105 directors across Canada have received this recognition over the lifetime of the award. Ian is also widely applauded for his charitable and philanthropic efforts for the Stratford Festival and other organizations. We thank Ian for his countless contributions as Chair.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-IFRS financial measures, as well as Adjusted EBITDA margin which expresses Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted Profit, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. We use these measures to provide investors with supplemental information on our operating performance and to highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements, and to determine components of employee compensation.

Adjusted Profit represents profit adjusted to exclude the changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, our equity compensation plans and non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA represents profit adjusted to exclude the change in the fair value of contingent consideration, our equity compensation plans, non-recurring items, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, foreign exchange loss (gain) and net finance (income) expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin expresses Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Our definitions of Adjusted Profit, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin will likely differ from those used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. Kinaxis has reconciled Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:

Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands of USD) Profit 6,187 1,189 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 2,194 Share-based compensation 8,722 8,219 Non-recurring item 1,752 - Adjusted profit 16,661 11,602 Income tax expense 2,609 304 Depreciation and amortization 6,405 6,887 Foreign exchange gain (126 ) (265 ) Net finance income (2,869 ) (1,386 ) 6,019 5,540 Adjusted EBITDA 22,680 17,142 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19 % 17 %

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to our expectations for:

growth of annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term licenses revenue, and our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA margin achievement, in each case looking forward for our fiscal year ending December 31, 2024;

SaaS growth and increased profitability in years beyond 2024; and

contracted revenue in future periods, including 2024, 2025 and 2026 and later.

This release also includes forward-looking statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and markets and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry.

In particular, our guidance for 2024 annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term license revenue and annual Adjusted EBITDA margin, as well as our comments on our expectations for SaaS growth and increased profitability in years beyond 2024, are subject to certain assumptions and associated risks including:

our ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers;

the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by our existing customers;

maintaining our customer retention levels , and specifically, that customers will renew contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, at rates consistent with our historic experience;

, fluctuations in the value of foreign currencies relative to the U.S. Dollar; and

with respect to Adjusted EBITDA and profitability, our ability to contain expense levels while expanding our business.

Our guidance and commentary for achievement of contracted revenue in future periods, including in 2024, 2025 and 2026 and later, is based on assumptions and associated risks including:

our ability to satisfy material unperformed obligations under our long-term contracts; and

the continued financial capacity and creditworthiness of our customers under long-term contracts.

These and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties may cause Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Material risks and uncertainties relating to our business are described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in our annual MD&A dated February 28, 2024, under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2024 and in our other public documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are provided to help readers understand management's expectations as at the date of this release and may not be suitable for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Kinaxis Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in thousands of USD) (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 219,374 $ 174,844 Short-term investments 83,753 118,118 Trade and other receivables 134,297 156,609 Prepaid expenses 20,654 14,810 458,078 464,381 Non-current assets: Unbilled receivables 3,933 3,155 Other receivables 917 972 Prepaid expenses 1,020 1,130 Investment tax credits recoverable 9,262 8,362 Deferred tax assets 1,260 1,184 Contract acquisition costs 29,486 27,438 Property and equipment 37,073 40,300 Right-of-use assets 49,921 47,109 Intangible assets 21,761 23,394 Goodwill 73,873 74,556 228,506 227,600 $ 686,584 $ 691,981 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade payables and accrued liabilities 39,086 39,700 Deferred revenue 135,382 137,598 Lease obligations 6,616 5,805 181,084 183,103 Non-current liabilities: Lease obligations 47,147 45,985 Deferred tax liabilities 7,117 8,065 54,264 54,050 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 323,260 307,327 Contributed surplus 20,438 44,339 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (451 ) 1,360 Retained earnings 107,989 101,802 451,236 454,828 $ 686,584 $ 691,981

Kinaxis Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Expressed in thousands of USD, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 119,370 $ 101,130 Cost of revenue 46,440 40,129 Gross profit 72,930 61,001 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 24,927 24,164 Research and development 22,985 19,929 General and administrative 19,249 14,791 67,161 58,884 5,769 2,117 Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain 126 265 Net finance and other income 2,901 1,305 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (2,194 ) 3,027 (624 ) Profit before income taxes 8,796 1,493 Income tax expense 2,609 304 Profit 6,187 1,189 Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit: Foreign currency translation differences - foreign operations (1,334 ) 712 Change in net unrealized loss on cash flow hedges (477 ) 77 (1,811 ) 789 Total comprehensive income $ 4,376 $ 1,978 Basic earnings per share $ 0.22 $ 0.04 Weighted average number of basic Common Shares 28,262,317 28,086,983 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.04 Weighted average number of diluted Common Shares 28,953,287 28,941,335

Kinaxis Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in thousands of USD) (Unaudited) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Share capital Contributed surplus Cash flow hedges Currency translation adjustments Total Retained earnings Total equity Balance, December 31, 2022 $ 244,713 $ 65,129 $ - $ (156 ) $ (156 ) $ 91,742 $ 401,428 Profit - - - - - 10,060 10,060 Other comprehensive income - - 441 1,075 1,516 - 1,516 Total comprehensive income - - 441 1,075 1,516 10,060 11,576 Share options exercised 41,545 (9,991 ) - - - - 31,554 Restricted share units vested 10,676 (10,676 ) - - - - - Performance share units vested 2,628 (2,628 ) - - - - - Share-based payments - 35,788 - - - - 35,788 Shares issued for contingent consideration 11,097 - - - - - 11,097 Shares repurchased (3,332 ) (33,283 ) - - - - (36,615 ) Total shareholder transactions 62,614 (20,790 ) - - - - 41,824 Balance, December 31, 2023 $ 307,327 $ 44,339 $ 441 $ 919 $ 1,360 $ 101,802 $ 454,828 Profit - - - - - 6,187 6,187 Other comprehensive loss - - (477 ) (1,334 ) (1,811 ) - (1,811 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) - - (477 ) (1,334 ) (1,811 ) 6,187 4,376 Share options exercised 5,408 (1,226 ) - - - - 4,182 Restricted share units vested 6,981 (6,981 ) - - - - - Performance share units vested 5,533 (5,533 ) - - - - - Share-based payments - 9,132 - - - - 9,132 Shares repurchased (1,989 ) (19,293 ) - - - - (21,282 ) Total shareholder transactions 15,933 (23,901 ) - - - - (7,968 ) Balance, March 31, 2024 $ 323,260 $ 20,438 $ (36 ) $ (415 ) $ (451 ) $ 107,989 $ 451,236

Kinaxis Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in thousands of USD) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Profit $ 6,187 $ 1,189 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets 5,076 5,475 Amortization of intangible assets 1,329 1,412 Share-based payments 8,722 8,219 Net finance income (2,869 ) (1,386 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 2,194 Income tax expense 2,609 304 Investment tax credits recoverable (900 ) (915 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities 9,107 22,959 Interest received 4,410 1,261 Interest paid (382 ) (433 ) Income taxes paid (1,278 ) (1,374 ) 32,011 38,905 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets (191 ) (863 ) Purchase of short-term investments (59,357 ) (55,083 ) Redemption of short-term investments 92,563 15,006 33,015 (40,940 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities: Payment of lease obligations (1,740 ) (1,819 ) Repurchase of shares (21,282 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,182 10,511 (18,840 ) 8,692 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 46,186 6,657 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 174,844 175,347 Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (1,656 ) (438 ) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 219,374 $ 181,566

