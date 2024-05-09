

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Acer Inc. (ACID.L) reported first quarter net income of NT$1.20 billion, an increase of 133.4% year-over-year. Earnings per share was NT$0.40, for the quarter. Gross profits were NT$6.20 billion, an increase of 15.5% from prior year. Operating income was NT$781 million, up 227.4% from a year ago. First quarter consolidated revenues were NT$58.83 billion, up 12.2% year-on-year.



The company said, in the first quarter, businesses other than computers and displays contributed 29.4% of total revenues, and 57.6% of operating income.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken