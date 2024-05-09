

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Automajor General Motors plans to end production of its gasoline-powered Chevrolet Malibu car later this year as it prepares to produce new electric vehicles, reports said.



Chevy Malibu, which was launched in 1964, has since been sold more than 10 million in numbers. The Malibu will end its production in November.



GM reportedly plans to invest $390 million at its Kansas assembly plant to build next-generation Chevrolet Bolt EVs. The company in December had halted production of the prior generation Bolt, and ended the production of the Chevrolet Camaro late last year.



In its latest first-quarter earnings call in late April, the company had noted that the next-gen Ultium-based Chevrolet Bolt EV's profitable and capital-efficient program will deliver one of the most affordable electric vehicles around when it arrives in late 2025.



GM also said then that EV production rose sharply during the quarter, and its Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac dealers in the U.S. translated rising Ultium Platform production into a 21% year-over-year increase in retail deliveries for EV portfolio.



'In our EV business, we are building momentum in production and profitability,' the firm noted.



In EV business, Chevrolet Equinox EV, which will be the most affordable long-range EV in the market, will arrive in showrooms this quarter. GM then plans to introduce more affordable Trim series for the Chevrolet Equinox EV, the Blazer EV, and the Silverado EV in the second half of the year which will help grow volume and share. Also, in the second half of the year, Cadillac will expand its EV lineup to include the Optiq and the Escalade IQ.



