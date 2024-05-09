Anzeige
RM plc: Result of Annual General Meeting 2024

DJ RM plc: Result of Annual General Meeting 2024 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Result of Annual General Meeting 2024 
09-May-2024 / 11:36 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
9 May 2024 
 
RM plc 
 
Result of Annual General Meeting 2024 
 
At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of RM plc (the "Company"), held on 9 May 2024, all resolutions contained in the 
Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024 were passed by a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below. 
 
The Company also announces that the Board is appointing Carolyn Dawson as Chair of the Remuneration Committee with 
effect from 1 June 2024, replacing Chris Humphrey who will remain a member of the Remuneration Committee. Carolyn has 
been a Non-Executive Director of RM plc since 1 November 2023. 
 
                                        In Favour    Against    Withheld 
       Resolution                            Votes   %   Votes   %  Votes 
       Ordinary Resolutions: 
1       To receive the Annual Report and Accounts 2023         58,273,987  99.98 10,763  0.02 9,157 
2       To re-elect Helen Stevenson as a Director of the Company     57,727,639 99.03 557,085  0.96 9,157 
3       To re-elect Mark Cook as a Director of the Company        58,266,901 99.96 17,823  0.03 9,157 
4       To re-elect Richard Smothers as a Director of the Company    56,853,133 97.53 1,431,591 2.46 9,157 
5       To elect Simon Goodwin as a Director of the Company       58,272,759 99.97 11,965  0.02 9,157 
6       To elect Christopher Humphrey as a Director of the Company    58,272,759 99.97 11,965  0.02 9,157 
7       To elect Carolyn Dawson as a Director of the Company       58,272,659 99.97 12,065  0.02 9,157 
8       To elect Jamie Murray Wells as a Director of the Company     58,272,659 99.97 11,873  0.02 9,349 
9       To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor              57,722,727 99.04 562,023  0.96 9,157 
10      To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the 57,028,646 97.84 1,257,739 2.16 7,522 
       auditor 
11      To approve the Remuneration Report in the Annual Report 2023   58,255,647 99.95 29,103  0.05 9,157 
12      To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy          56,970,338 97.74 1,315,542 2.26 8,027 
13      To approve amendments to the rules of the RM plc Performance   56,940,885 97.68 1,344,969 2.31 8,027 
       Share Plan 2019 
14      To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company    58,255,262 99.95 27,961  0.05 10,684 
       Special Resolutions: 
15      To disapply statutory pre-emption rights             58,260,442 99.96 24,308  0.04 9,157 
16      To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for acquisitions or   58,260,947 99.96 23,803  0.04 9,157 
       specified capital investment 
17      To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares       58,268,303 99.97 16,555  0.03 9,049

As at 7 May 2024, the AGM voting record date, the number of ordinary shares in issue and the total number of voting rights in the Company was 83,875,016.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Fattal

Company Secretary

RM plc

dfattal@rm.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     RM. 
LEI Code:   2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
Sequence No.: 320605 
EQS News ID:  1899785 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1899785&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2024 06:36 ET (10:36 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
