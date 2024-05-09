

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) said it continues to expect operating earnings for the full-year 2024 in a range of $7.23 to $8.03 per share.



On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $7.41 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken