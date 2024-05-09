

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $122.7 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $142.6 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $124.7 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $122.7 Mln. vs. $142.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.53 vs. $0.62 last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.73 to $3.93



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken