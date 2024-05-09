

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russia continues to wage a war against Ukraine despite losing hundreds of soldiers every day, according to UK military advisor, Nicholas Aucott.



Russian military is suffering an average loss of 899 soldiers per day, Aucott said at a meeting of OSCE in Vienna.



He says Russian casualties in the more than two years-old war have crossed 465,000.



'Not only is this an act of aggression against a sovereign nation, it also is a testament to the contempt in which Putin regards his own people and the lengths to which he is prepared to go,' said the British military expert.



Aucott accused Russia of attacking civilian and critical national infrastructure with imprecise munitions. Last week a Russian airstrike targeted the city center of Odesa, killing five people and injuring 30. Meanwhile, the relentless bombardment of Kharkiv continues, resulting in daily casualties, regular power outages and interruptions in water and heating supply.



'Russia continues its attacks around Chasiv Yar utilizing Storm-Z penal units, wasting lives in a grotesque approach that typifies the depths to which President Putin's regime is prepared to go. Now, out of a pre-war population of 12,500, only 682 civilians remain in Chasiv Yar, with no running water or power supply for over a year,' Aucott said.



