

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.40 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (CPOP) is up over 74% at $2.95. Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) is up over 44% at $64.75. Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (IVP) is up over 38% at $5.01. Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) is up over 17% at $19.55. AppLovin Corporation (APP) is up over 14% at $84.67. YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) is up over 12% at $39.00. Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is up over 12% at $11.55. SunOpta Inc. (STKL) is up over 12% at $6.36. WaveDancer, Inc. (WAVD) is up over 12% at $3.50. TuanChe Limited (TC) is up over 12% at $2.61. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR) is up over 10% at $1.15. HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) is up over 7% at $20.91. YY Group Holding Limited (YYGH) is up over 6% at $1.98.



In the Red



EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) is down over 34% at $1.90. Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) is down over 30% at $10.17. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) is down over 30% at $2.91. Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) is down over 27% at $15.49. Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA) is down over 26% at $2.06. EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) is down over 14% at $212.75. Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is down over 14% at $51.05. Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) is down over 12% at $214.20. Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is down over 12% at $7.16. Soluna Holdings, Inc. (SLNH) is down over 11% at $2.37. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) is down over 9% at $52.35. Davis Commodities Limited (DTCK) is down over 9% at $1.28. Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) is down over 8% at $56.50. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) is down over 5% at $7.20.



