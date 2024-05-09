

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The crewed flight test of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station has been rescheduled to 6:16 p.m. EDT on May 17.



The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, carrying the Starliner spacecraft, was scheduled to blast off from Space Launch Complex at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Monday.



But the long-awaited space flight was scrubbed at the last minute after a faulty pressure regulation valve on the liquid oxygen tank of the rocket's Centaur upper stage was detected.



NASA said that following a thorough data review, ULA decided to replace the pressure regulation valve.



ULA rolled the rocket, with the Starliner spacecraft, back to its Vertical Integration Facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Wednesday, to begin the replacement. The ULA team will perform leak checks and functional checkouts in support of the next launch attempt.



NASA said that astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams will remain in crew quarters at NASA Kennedy in quarantine until the next launch opportunity. The duo will be the first to launch aboard Starliner to the space station as part of the U.S space agency's Commercial Crew Program.



