

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Earnings reports and the Labor Department's report on initial jobless claims might be the major highlight on Thursday.



The U.S. Futures Index suggests that Wall Street might open lower.



Asian shares finished broadly lower, while European shares are trading mostly up.



As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were down 63.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 7.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 31.75 points.



The U.S. major averages eventually finished Wednesday mixed. While the Dow climbed 172.13 points or 0.4 percent to 39,056.39, the S&P 500 edged down 0.03 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 5,187.67 and the Nasdaq dipped 29.80 points or 0.2 percent to 16,302.76.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 212K, while it was up $208K in the prior year.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 59 bcf.



The 30-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $7.363 trillion.



Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Thursday. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.83 percent to 3,154.32 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 1.22 percent to 18,537.81.



Japanese markets ended modestly lower. The Nikkei average ended down 0.34 percent at 38,073.98 while the broader Topix index settled 0.26 percent higher at 2,713.46.



Australian markets lost ground on Thursday. The S&P ASX 200 ended 1.06 percent lower at 7,721.60. The broader All Ordinaries index closed down 1.02 percent at 7,994.20.



European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 13.88 points or 0.17 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 79.56 points or 0.43 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 32.50 points or 0.39 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 89.24 points or 0.78 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.23 percent.



