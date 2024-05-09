

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced the launch of ENERGY STAR NextGen Certified Homes and Apartments, a voluntary, leading-edge certification program for the nation's new residential and commercial buildings.



Developed with funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, ENERGY STAR NextGen will increase national energy and emissions savings by accelerating the building industry's adoption of advanced, energy-efficient technologies.



To earn ENERGY STAR NextGen Certification, U.S. commercial and multifamily buildings must be independently verified to demonstrate Superior Energy Performance. The building must achieve an ENERGY STAR score of 75 or higher and meet all criteria associated with ENERGY STAR certification. The building must obtain at least 30 percent of the total energy it consumes from eligible renewable sources. The building's direct greenhouse gas emissions intensity (GHGi) must be below a specified level.



It is estimated that compared to typical code-level construction, homes earning the ENERGY STAR NextGen certification will be 20 percent more efficient and help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40 percent.



Across the country, many builders have already begun construction conforming to the ENERGY STAR NextGen specification. Additionally, several utilities have announced early incentives for builders to adopt the specification.



Energy used in commercial and residential buildings accounts for one-third of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.



