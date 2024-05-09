ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE Entertainment Produces Championship Tournament for Riot Games

ESE produces the championship esports tournament for Riot Games, Teamfight Tactics

ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE)(OTCQX:ENTEF) ("ESE" or the "Company"), a gaming company that provides a range of services to leading video game developers, is pleased to announce that its media production unit, Frenzy, is producing and distributing the Teamfight Tactics esports tournament in June 2024.

Teamfight Tactics, a popular auto-battler game set in the League of Legends universe, has gained a large following, particularly among mobile users, the predominant gaming platform today. The tournament's success continues to draw significant sponsorship and partnership interest, including major brands like Samsung Galaxy and Kia.

The ESE team will be delivering full-scope production, including expert commentators, visuals, and innovative marketing efforts for the new season.

"We are thrilled to be working with Riot Games, one of the lead game developers in the world. We continue to focus on delivering best-in class production, reflecting the high standards we uphold for our clients," said Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE Entertainment. "Fans can enjoy the action through TV and popular streaming platforms such as Twitch and YouTube."

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. | www.esegaming.com

