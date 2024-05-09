

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is planning to introduce artificial intelligence-generated porn and other explicit content, according to the company's newly-released 'model spec'.



The latest document, which discusses how the company's AI should behave, stated that it is considering the idea of letting developers and users 'responsibly' create not-safe-for-work or NSFW content, including 'erotica, extreme gore, slurs, and unsolicited profanity', along with its products.



'We're exploring whether we can responsibly provide the ability to generate NSFW content in age-appropriate contexts through the API and ChatGPT,' the document said. 'We look forward to better understanding user and societal expectations of model behavior in this area.'



Joanne Jang, an employee of OpenAI, said that the newly considered idea would be helpful for certain 'creative cases in which content involving sexuality or nudity is important to our users'.



However, the company stressed that it would continue to ban deepfake to avoid the misuse of adult content.



Jang confirmed, 'We want to ensure that people have maximum control to the extent that it doesn't violate the law or other people's rights, but enabling deepfakes is out of the question, period,' NPR reports.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken