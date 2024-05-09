Southern Company: TOUR Championship Recognized for Commitments, Actions, and Progress in Sustainability

International certification achieved for the first time in tournament history

We are proud that the TOUR Championship has been recognized as a GEO Certified® Tournament. Delivering 100% renewable energy for the TOUR Championship and driving sustainability on course links up with our company goal off the course - achieving net zero emissions across our electric and gas businesses by 2050.

Originally published by TOUR Championship

"At Southern Company, we are immensely proud that the TOUR Championship has been recognized as a GEO Certified® Tournament," said Chris Womack, Southern Company chairman, president, and CEO. "Delivering 100% renewable energy for the TOUR Championship and driving sustainability on course links up with our company goal off the course - achieving net zero emissions across our electric and gas businesses by 2050."

Continue reading here

Image courtesy of TOUR Championship

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southern Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Southern Company

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southern-company

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southern Company

View the original press release on accesswire.com