Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
NurExone Biologic: Erfahren Sie mehr über den Biotech-Gral!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852523 | ISIN: US8425871071 | Ticker-Symbol: SOT
Tradegate
09.05.24
14:27 Uhr
72,26 Euro
+0,02
+0,03 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,9772,3421:24
72,1172,1821:24
ACCESSWIRE
09.05.2024 | 21:02
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Southern Company: TOUR Championship Recognized for Commitments, Actions, and Progress in Sustainability

International certification achieved for the first time in tournament history

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / We are proud that the TOUR Championship has been recognized as a GEO Certified® Tournament. Delivering 100% renewable energy for the TOUR Championship and driving sustainability on course links up with our company goal off the course - achieving net zero emissions across our electric and gas businesses by 2050.

Originally published by TOUR Championship

"At Southern Company, we are immensely proud that the TOUR Championship has been recognized as a GEO Certified® Tournament," said Chris Womack, Southern Company chairman, president, and CEO. "Delivering 100% renewable energy for the TOUR Championship and driving sustainability on course links up with our company goal off the course - achieving net zero emissions across our electric and gas businesses by 2050."

Continue reading here

Image courtesy of TOUR Championship

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southern Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Southern Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southern-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southern Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.