

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new research study was published recently by the JAMA Network, which was led by researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The research suggests that consuming a small amount of olive oil daily is associated with a noteworthy reduction of 28% in the risk of dementia-related death.



The study, titled 'Consumption of Olive Oil and Diet Quality and Risk of Dementia-Related Death,' was conducted over an extended period of 28 years, from 1990 to 2018, and involved over 92,000 participants.



The study's findings revealed that individuals who consumed a teaspoon, or 7 grams, of olive oil per day had a significantly lower risk of dementia-related mortality compared to those who rarely or never consumed olive oil.



The study underlines that increasing olive oil intake among U.S. adults could lead to a reduced risk of fatal dementia, regardless of diet quality. The research aligns with previous studies, which have highlighted the anti-inflammatory properties of olive oil, particularly extra-virgin olive oil, that have shown promising effects on brain health, potentially lowering the risk of neurological conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.



Furthermore, the study suggests that substituting 5 grams of mayonnaise or margarine with olive oil could lead to an 8-14% lower risk of dementia-related mortality.



However, it is worth noting that the study was observational and, therefore, did not establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship. Additionally, the study has certain limitations, such as the inability to differentiate between various types of olive oil used by participants throughout the study period.



