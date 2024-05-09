

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study conducted by researchers at Harvard University's TH Chan School of Public Health and published in the British Medical Journal has found that individuals who consume diets high in ultra-processed foods face a higher mortality risk compared to those who consume fewer servings.



The study analyzed the dietary habits of over 100,000 U.S.-based health professionals over a span of 34 years.



The lead author of the study, Dr. Mingyang Song, emphasized that not all processed foods carry the same risks, and participants were categorized based on their consumption of unprocessed, minimally processed, processed, and ultra-processed foods.



The findings of the study suggest that specific ultra-processed products, such as sugary beverages and dairy-based desserts, are linked to increased mortality rates. Consumption of ultra-processed foods was also associated with a higher risk of death from brain diseases. While the study highlights the importance of limiting certain ultra-processed foods for better health outcomes, it acknowledges that the definition of these foods was based on a nutritional database from 2014 and may not reflect current products.



It is important to note that the study's findings were not conclusive, as the study only showed associations and not cause and effect. Despite limitations in accounting for socioeconomic factors and establishing causation, the study supported the idea of reducing the intake of specific ultra-processed foods for improved long-term health. Overall, this research sheds light on the importance of monitoring the types of foods we consume and their potential impact on our long-term health outcomes.



