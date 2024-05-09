

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sam Altman's OpenAI is working on a search feature that mirrors the functionality of Google Search, according to a report by Bloomberg.



The feature aims to supply answers to the users by scouring details from the web along with reliable citations to sources such as Wikipedia entries, current news events and blog posts.



Bloomberg also noted that one version of the feature would also provide written responses with visual aids. For example, if a user asks, 'How to change a doorknob?' then OpenAI would respond along with related images.



Meanwhile, a user on X/Twitter posted about the SSL certificates for the site 'search.chatgpt.com', hinting about OpenAI's plan to roll out a search engine of its own. However, clicking on the URL returns a message reading 'Not found'.



The latest feature is also expected to bolster the capabilities of OpenAI, positioning itself as a rival to Google and Perplexity.



As the AI game intensifies, Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) Google is also working towards integrating artificial intelligence into its search experience and is expected to unveil Gemini AI models at the upcoming I/O event.



