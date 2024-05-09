

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $0.77 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $8.00 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.38 million or $0.90 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $72.28 million from $71.52 million last year.



RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $0.77 Mln. vs. $8.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.08 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $72.28 Mln vs. $71.52 Mln last year.



