

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) revealed Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$36.80 million, or -$0.19 per share. This compares with -$137.02 million, or -$0.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $21.64 million from $21.59 million last year.



Nektar Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$36.80 Mln. vs. -$137.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.19 vs. -$0.73 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $21.64 Mln vs. $21.59 Mln last year.



