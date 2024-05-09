

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MBIA Inc. (MBI) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$86 million, or -$1.84 per share. This compares with -$93 million, or -$1.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, MBIA Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$24 million or -$0.52 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 550.0% to $13 million from $2 million last year.



MBIA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$86 Mln. vs. -$93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.84 vs. -$1.86 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $13 Mln vs. $2 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken