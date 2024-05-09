

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $690.74 million, or $4.86 per share. This compares with $643.43 million, or $4.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, H&R Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $701.62 million or $4.94 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $2.18 billion from $2.09 billion last year.



H&R Block Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $690.74 Mln. vs. $643.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.86 vs. $4.12 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.18 Bln vs. $2.09 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.10 to $4.30. Full year revenue guidance: $3.530 to $3.585 Bln



