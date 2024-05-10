

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJIY), an internet service provider, reported that its profit attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 was 19.83 billion yen up 5.2% from 18.85 billion yen in the previous year. Earnings per share rose to 111.23 yen from 103.82 yen in the prior year.



Annual operating profit was 29.03 billion yen, up 6.6% from the previous year.



Total revenues for the year were 276.08 billion yen, up 9.2% from the prior year.



The company sets its consolidated financial targets for fiscal year 2024 with the range of revenues from 312.0 billion yen to 315.0 billion yen, up 13.0 to 14.1% year-over-year, operating profit from 30.0 billion yen to 33.0 billion yen, up 3.3 to 13.7% year-over-year, and profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent from 19.9 billion yen to 21.9 billion yen, up 0.3 to 10.4% year-over-year.



With regards to the new fiscal year 2024-2026 mid-term plan, the company sets the fiscal year 2026 target of 380 billion yen revenue with 46 billion yen operating profit.



As for fiscal year 2023, the company's interim dividend was 17.18 yen per share of common stock and year-end dividend forecast is 17.18 yen per share of common stock. Fiscal year 2023 total annual dividend forecast is 34.36 yen per share of common stock.



As for fiscal year 2024, the company's interim and year-end dividend forecasts are in the range of 17.18 yen to 18.58 yen and 17.18 yen to 18.58 yen per share of common stock respectively. Fiscal year 2024 total annual dividend forecast is in the range of 34.36 yen to 37.16 yen per share of common stock.



