

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT), a Japanese telecom holding company, on Friday posted a rise in earnings and revenue for the full year.



For the 12-month period to March 31, the company posted a net profit of 1.279 trillion yen or 15.09 yen per basic share, higher than 1.213 trillion yen or 13.92 yen per basic share, registered last year.



Pre-tax income was at 1.980 trillion yen as against last year's 1.817 trillion yen.



Operating income rose to 1.922 trillion yen from 1.828 trillion yen a year ago.



Revenue improved to 13.374 trillion yen from previous year's 13.136 trillion yen.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, 2025, NTT expects net basic income share of 13 yen. Net profit is projected to be at 1.100 trillion yen, down 14 percent from last year.



NTT expects fiscal 2024 operating income of 1.810 trillion yen, down 5.9 percent from previous year.



Annual revenue, however, is expected to move up by 0.6 percent from previous year.



For fiscal 2024, the company aims to pay a total dividend of 5.20 yen per share, higher than last year's 5.10 yen per share.



