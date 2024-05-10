

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - CRH plc (CRH, CRH.L) reported net income attributable to CRH plc of $116 million for the three months ended March 31 2024 compared to a loss of $28 million, last year. Profit per share was $0.16 compared to a loss of $0.05. Adjusted EBITDA was $445 million, up 15%. Organic adjusted EBITDA was 12% ahead.



Total revenues increased to $6.53 billion from $6.43 billion, last year. Product revenues were $5.37 billion compared to $5.34 billion. Organic revenues were 1% ahead.



The Group reaffirmed previous guidance for 2024.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken