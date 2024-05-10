

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of public opinion about the Japanese economy weakened in April to the lowest level in more than one-and-a-half years, and the outlook also weakened, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, dropped to 47.4 in April from 49.8 in March. Any reading below 50 indicates pessimism.



Further, this was the lowest score since August 2022, when it was 45.5.



Both household and cooperative activities contributed to the decrease in the overall index.



The outlook index, which signals future activity, decreased to a 16-month low of 48.5 in April from 51.2 in March, largely due to a reduced contribution by food and drink-related items.



