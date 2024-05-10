

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Friday.



The pound rose to an 8-day high of 195.17 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 194.63.



Against the Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar, the pound advanced to 3-day highs of 1.1368 and 1.2542 from Thursday's closing quotes of 1.1347 and 1.2525, respectively.



The pound edged up to 0.8595 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 0.8609.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 200.00 against the yen, 1.15 against the franc, 1.27 against the greenback and 0.84 against the euro.



