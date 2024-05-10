PVA TePla has transitioned from a small seller of industrial systems to a materials technology and metrology solutions company, set to reach c €280m in revenues in FY24. Its increasing exposure to the fast-growing semiconductor industry (more than two-thirds of sales) and high-end materials markets is securing growth, driven by AI, digitisation and e-mobility. The combination of a higher capital intensity in the semiconductor industry and growing end markets bodes well for players like PVA TePla, which are exposed to the fast-growing part of equipment sales like metrology. Despite this, PVA TePla is still largely valued as an industrial company, trading at a significant discount to peers and our DCF.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...